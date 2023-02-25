6 charged in drug deal that led to kidnapping, armed robbery in North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two of six suspects have now been arrested in a drug deal that ended with an armed robbery last summer in Chatham County, officials said.

The robbery at gunpoint happened Aug. 25, 2022, at a home on the 800 block of Jack Bennett Road, according to a Friday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators learned that the victim was robbed during a prearranged drug deal,” the news release said.

The victim was robbed of $2,000 worth of marijuana, THC vape canisters, a cellphone, wallet, car, house keys, and a backpack, deputies said.

Charges against all six include second-degree kidnapping, larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a person, and assault by pointing a gun.

On Wednesday, Christine Riley, 23, of the robbery site, was also charged with injury to personal property and hit/run leaving the scene with property damage. She was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6, according to deputies.

Earlier this month, Daniel Noel Barber, 24, of Winston Way, Pittsboro, was arrested and also charged with injury to personal property and hit/run leaving the scene with property damage. Barber was also jailed under a $25,000 bond and has a court appearance set for Monday, deputies said.

Deputies said that just weeks after the incident others were arrested including Scott Delo Shreeman II, 25, of the robbery site; Grayling Antonio Matthews, 31, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Siler City; and Jaimarien Rayshaun Sellers, 18, of East Cardinal Street in Siler City.

A juvenile was also arrested, deputies said.

