Open in App
Siler City, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

6 charged in drug deal that led to kidnapping, armed robbery in North Carolina

By Rodney Overton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FWj2_0kzmALxB00

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two of six suspects have now been arrested in a drug deal that ended with an armed robbery last summer in Chatham County, officials said.

The robbery at gunpoint happened Aug. 25, 2022, at a home on the 800 block of Jack Bennett Road, according to a Friday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Kidnapping’ of Winston-Salem teen was faked, police reveal; Amber Alert was false alarm

“Investigators learned that the victim was robbed during a prearranged drug deal,” the news release said.

The victim was robbed of $2,000 worth of marijuana, THC vape canisters, a cellphone, wallet, car, house keys, and a backpack, deputies said.

Charges against all six include second-degree kidnapping, larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a person, and assault by pointing a gun.

On Wednesday, Christine Riley, 23, of the robbery site, was also charged with injury to personal property and hit/run leaving the scene with property damage. She was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6, according to deputies.

Earlier this month, Daniel Noel Barber, 24, of Winston Way, Pittsboro, was arrested and also charged with injury to personal property and hit/run leaving the scene with property damage. Barber was also jailed under a $25,000 bond and has a court appearance set for Monday, deputies said.

Deputies said that just weeks after the incident others were arrested including Scott Delo Shreeman II, 25, of the robbery site; Grayling Antonio Matthews, 31, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Siler City; and Jaimarien Rayshaun Sellers, 18, of East Cardinal Street in Siler City.

A juvenile was also arrested, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Then-employee charged after bomb threat at Rowan County Chewy facility
Salisbury, NC1 day ago
20-year-old man in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Greensboro man assaulted neighbors after children’s ball rolled into yard, prosecutors say
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hillsborough man busted for having ‘green leafy substance’, stolen gun and cash, sheriff says
Hillsborough, NC1 day ago
Man on Fayetteville’s ‘Most Wanted List’ arrested, police say
Fayetteville, NC7 hours ago
Raleigh police seize guns, drugs after stopping car for ‘motor vehicle violation’
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
4 arrested after ‘intentionally’ crashing into police car, leading officers on chase through Winston-Salem, Kernersville, police say
Kernersville, NC1 day ago
Fort Bragg soldier charged in romance and COVID-19 money scams
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
WRAL anchor has car stolen. She's among thousands affected by rising property crime so far this year
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
62-year-old man shot, killed on Peterson Avenue in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Traffic violation stop led to DWI, meth charges for Raleigh man, police say
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Four arrested on drug charges in Vass
Vass, NC1 day ago
Durham police make arrest, identify victim in fatal shooting at hotel on NC 55
Durham, NC2 days ago
Cigarette heist: Suspect wanted for stealing smokes from Fayetteville Circle K identified
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Teenagers caught on video trying to steal cars from High Point dealer
High Point, NC2 days ago
Fayetteville man busted in Hoke County with 1,000 grams of marijuana, THC edibles
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Burlington police search for man after shooting on Avon Avenue, arrest other suspect
Burlington, NC3 days ago
RCSO: Hamlet man caught with sawed-off rifle, hidden handguns
Hamlet, NC3 days ago
Durham shooting arrest rates: Fatal vs non-fatal
Durham, NC3 days ago
NC street gangs growing, carrying more powerful guns than police, Governor's Crime Commission says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Greensboro neighbors contacted HOA about problems before box cutter attack
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Man shot, woman killed in Durham shooting, police say
Durham, NC3 days ago
Arrest made in Durham shooting that left woman dead, man injured
Durham, NC2 days ago
Man shot at Cary gas station, suspect still on the run
Cary, NC4 days ago
Burlington police take cover after shots fired during disturbance call; suspect arrested
Burlington, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy