WVU expert looks to transform discussions about elections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An expert with West Virginia University (WVU) looked into election values, integrity and how to regain people’s trust in the election process.

Erik Herron, a professor in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences Department of Political Science, is part of a project that tried to figure out how to emphasis values over partisanship in our discussions about elections.

“I was concerned by skepticism about the quality of elections,” Herron said. “And also, our tendency to speak about elections through, not just a partisan perspective, but one informed by who wins or who loses. We aren’t really thinking about the kind of underlying values that we want to see represented in our election process, but we’re judging the election process based on whether or not our preferred candidates win.”

According to WVU Today, Herron was concerned about the language being used during the 2020 election cycle and how it resembled “problematic elections in Eastern Europe and the subsequent turmoil that followed.”

Funded by a West Virginia Humanities Council grant, which is tied to a National Endowment for the Humanities initiative called “A More Perfect Union,” and using his conversations with Secretary of State Mac Warner, former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant and other West Virginia election officials, Herron and his team of faculty and students chose to hold open discussion events at WVU, West Virginia Wesleyan College and Glenville State University.

“We were focusing on three values that we associate with elections: security, efficiency and access. We wanted our participants to think about what they prioritize, why they prioritize it and be able to articulate that,” Herron said.

Most of the discussion focused on people’s values regarding West Virginia’s voting regulations.

“We wanted people to have a discussion about what would make sense in West Virginia,” he said. “We had really good conversations with different orientations expressed. When we transitioned to debriefing, we let each small group speak, and you could see that some tables were focused more on security, some on access, sometimes efficiency.”

Herron noted a few shift in views from some of the participants.

“In some people, there was movement from, say, security to access or from efficiency to security. And what we interpret from this is the effect of deliberation on their views. The kind of discussions we were having moved the needle a little bit,” Herron said.

“By shifting the focus away from election outcomes and focusing on what issues concerned each voter, Herron eliminated the partisan political discourse that often stalls such conversations,” said WVU Today.

Those looking to engage in a similar discussion can hold their own event using tools and information from Herron and his team’s website .

“If they want to do this, they don’t need us to host the event,” Herron said. “They can go to the website and download a case study. We have some short videos that explain how to organize the event. And then individuals or groups in the community can take this material and hold those conversations themselves.”

Those who helped develop and facilitate the project include WVU students, Corinne Connor, Paige Wantlin and Travis Weller, along with WVU professor Sam Workman, West Virginia Wesleyan professor Coty Martin and Glenville State professor Josh Squires.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.