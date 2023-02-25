Marathon County Public Library book clubs: March

Marathon City Book Club: “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb

March 13, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and the library staff in a discussion of “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb. New people welcome. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate

March 14, noon. Join your friends and neighbors for a discussion of a variety of books in Edgar. In March, the group will discuss Lisa Wingate’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. For more info, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

March 14, 1 p.m. Each month the library staff and book enthusiasts get together for a conversation about books, and new people are always welcome to join them. In March, we’ll talk about Dave’s 2021 novel. For more info, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher

March 14, 2 p.m. Each month the library staff and other book club participants discuss a featured selection and new people are welcome. In March, we’ll discuss “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Book Club: “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano

March 15, 1 p.m. Join the library staff and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion of this novel For more info, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams

March 20, 2 p.m. Join the library staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion of “The Reading List” by Sarah Nisha Adams. Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [MCPL Mosinee]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman

March 20, 5:45 p.m. Join the library staff and other book lovers for discussions of a wide variety of great books during our As the Page Turns Book Club. Call 715-659-3996 for more info. [MCPL Spencer]

Rothschild Book Club: “Maid” by Stephanie Land

March 22, 11 a.m. Join our Rothschild staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion each month. For more info, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Climate Fiction Book Club: “No More Fairy Tales: Stories to Save Our Planet” Edited by D.A. Baden

March 25, 10:30 a.m. Visit MCPL Wausau to participate in this new book club centered on climate fiction. In March, the group will discuss the story collection “No More Fairy Tales.” For more info, email knapp.jeanineh@gmail.com. [MCPL Wausau]