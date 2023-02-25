Jaguars' C.J. Beathard's Extension Numbers Revealed

How much is C.J. Beathard set to make on his second deal with the Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting closer and closer to having their 2023 offseason in order.

This week, that process included re-signing backup quarterback C.J. Beathard to a two-year extension after he was previously set to be a free agent.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two-year deal is worth $4.5 million in base salary and can be worth $6.5 million, with Beathard being eligible for $1 million in incentives each season.

Beathard, who originally signed with the Jaguars in 2021, has played in six games for Jacksonville over the last two seasons.

He’s played in 25 career games during his time in the NFL with 12 starts and completed 300-of-500 passes for 3,537 yards and 18 TDs. Beathard was drafted by the 49ers in the third-round (No. 104 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft/

"Me and C.J. have a great relationship. He prepares every week like he’s a starter. He knows the plan inside and out," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said during the season.

"We talk about stuff, he brings stuff to me throughout the week, ‘Hey, this call or whatever the play is, this could be an issue, get a check for that,’ and we talk to Coach, with Press (Taylor), with Doug (Pederson), Coach McCoy to get it right. He’s done that the whole season. He’s always been really prepared. I lean on him in that case. If there’s a question, he’s ready to go. That makes us all feel good. He’s always done a great job of being prepared."