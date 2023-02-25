Open in App
Officials mourn North Carolina EMT who died in crash on way to work

By Rodney Overton,

7 days ago

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders in central North Carolina are mourning the death of an EMT who died in a car crash while heading to work earlier this week.

Dakota Giselle Avery, 22, died Wednesday after she was in a car crash while on her way to work at First Health, according to her obituary.

Avery will be missed in the area, Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said.

“A beautiful soul who loved and worked to help others was lost too soon,” Roberson wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts and souls are with the family of Dakota Avery.”

Dakota Avery. Courtesy: Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and Roberson confirmed it was along U.S. 421 near Plank Road in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Rescue Squad also noted Avery’s death with a photo of an ambulance draped in a black wreath.

“We would like to take a moment to send our thoughts and prayers to the family and work-family of EMT Dakota Avery. May your soul rest in peace,” Chatham County Rescue Squad officials wrote on Faceboook.

A memorial for Avery was held Friday afternoon at Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center.

Courtesy: Siler City Fire Department

Additionally, Siler City Fire Department also asked for prayers after Avery died.

“Prayers to our Partners at First Health of the Carolina’s, Chatham County Division on the recent loss of EMT Dakota Avery,” Siler City fire officials said on Facebook. “We ask prayer for strength and peace to her EMS family and her immediate family.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but Avery’s obituary said her family would hold a celebration of life in the future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

