YAHOO!

Liberty girls soccer suffers first loss of season in Division I title match By Steve Virgen, The Bakersfield Californian, 8 days ago

By Steve Virgen, The Bakersfield Californian, 8 days ago

Feb. 24—Liberty High coach Brandon "Boog" Hearron and his previously undefeated girls soccer team did their best to find solace in what he called "an ...