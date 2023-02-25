Wine pick: El Enemigo Cabernet Franc 2019, Argentina

This is a stunning bottle of wine coming from South America. The super talented winemaker Alejandro Vigil is the man behind this superb gem. He is also the winemaker for all of Catena’s world class wines. Cabernet Franc is usually used in Bordeaux as a component grape, but can be fabulous on it's own when grown and ripened properly. The grapes for this wine come from vineyards at altitudes 4,600 to over 4,800 ft in elevation. Heady aromatics of black currant, spice, cedar and clove notes fill the glass. Succulent flavors of red currant, blackberry, vanilla and toasty notes fill the palate. The wine has perfect balance, complexity and fine grained tannins. One of the finest Cab Franc’s from South America I’ve tasted this year! Pair with – braised short in red wine, sirloin tips, grilled flat iron, grilled lamb chops with maple syrup, spice rubbed pork chops or with some hard cheese. $29.99

Jeff Anderson is sommelier at Westside Liquor.

