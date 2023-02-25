Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
ABC15 Arizona

Phoenix police seek public help in finding convenience store thief

By abc15.com staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308WbL_0kzlsmwt00

Phoenix police are seeking public help in identifying a woman that allegedly stole multiple packs of cigarettes from a convenience store near 19th and Glendale Avenues.

According to police, on January 24, the suspect entered the store, walked directly into the cashier island, took several packs of cigarettes, then left without paying.

Police describe the suspect as a Black woman, approximately 30 years old, 5'5", 120 lbs.

She is said to have black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, white t-shirt, white shorts, brown gator neck mask, and black tennis shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNClB_0kzlsmwt00 PPD
SW pic

Investigators now ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix police seeking public help in identifying armed suspect at a Walmart
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Shooting involving Phoenix police under investigation near 35th Ave and Southern
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Police seeking public’s help in locating suspect in Peoria gas station fatal shooting
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family keeps hope as police search for deadly hit-and-run driver in Mesa
Mesa, AZ21 hours ago
Man arrested after allegedly killing 8-year-old in hit and run in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ6 hours ago
Peoria police looking for man in connection to deadly Circle K shooting
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
New photos show pickup truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man jailed on murder charge after shooting in central Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Burglary suspect arrested after getting stuck in roof of Phoenix restaurant
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Peoria police searching for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Suspect injured following shooting involving DPS trooper near Downtown Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
27-year-old Kevin Turner dead, another injured in shooting outside Phoenix 7-Eleven
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 1-year-old son
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Massive Arizona SNAP benefit theft scheme uncovered in months-long investigation
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Nearly 800 calls made to police from Chandler Intel facility
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
Family asks for help to find suspect who shot, killed man in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
'We can feel her with us': Family of Avondale salon owner killed by husband to reopen business
Avondale, AZ2 days ago
Man mourns loss of brother, nephews after Phoenix fire
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Driver accused of hitting group of cyclists in Goodyear out of jail
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
County attorney sends Goodyear cyclist case back to police for more investigation
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
DPS troopers, first responders at scene of incident near Downtown Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Attorney General Kris Mayes Announces Results of Organized Retail Theft Task Force Investigation
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
3,200 cans of baby formula, cloned SNAP benefit cards seized in Valley organized retail theft bust
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Buckeye police find domesticated javelina in yard, offer reminder to residents
Buckeye, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix police identify woman killed in rollover crash
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
One dead after crash near Elliot and Priest in Tempe
Tempe, AZ9 hours ago
MCSO seeking suspect in fatal Valentine’s Day hit-and-run in Mesa
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
DPS stops driver who sped through I-17 construction closures in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that hospitalized man in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy