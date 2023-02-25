Phoenix police seek public help in finding convenience store thief

Phoenix police are seeking public help in identifying a woman that allegedly stole multiple packs of cigarettes from a convenience store near 19th and Glendale Avenues.

According to police, on January 24, the suspect entered the store, walked directly into the cashier island, took several packs of cigarettes, then left without paying.

Police describe the suspect as a Black woman, approximately 30 years old, 5'5", 120 lbs.

She is said to have black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, white t-shirt, white shorts, brown gator neck mask, and black tennis shoes.

PPD SW pic

Investigators now ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.