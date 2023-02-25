Score Predictions for West Virginia vs No. Kansas

Our staff picks who will win Saturday's game between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 5-10) will face the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4) Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST, and airing on ESPN, in the first of a two-game road trip.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 80, West Virginia 67

Since getting demolished by TCU a month ago, Kansas has been rock solid at home, winning three-straight by an average of 12 points per game. They're headlined by a dynamic backcourt duo that consists of Jalen Wilson (19.9 ppg) and Gradey Dick (14.9 ppg). Wilson, in my mind, is the best player in the entire league.

That duo combined for 30 points in the win in Morgantown, but it was really a full team effort. All five starters for the Jayhawks finished in double figures and four of the five hit multiple threes. The only one that didn't, K.J. Adams, has only attempted two deep shots all year.

I don't know why but I see West Virginia jumping out to a quick 6-0/6-2 start before Kansas goes on a long 20-0 type of run, allowing them to take firm control in the opening minutes. Too much firepower, too much athleticism for the Mountaineers to handle in this one. Christopher Hall: Kansas 87 West Virginia 70

Kansas has won seven of the last eight contests and is currently riding a five-game winning streak. Forward Jalen Wilson is making his case for Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, averaging 18.8 points per game during league-play coupled with a conference-leading 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers have never won in Lawrence, holding an 0-10 record at Allen Fieldhouse.

West Virginia has been inconsistent all season and only once have the Mountaineers won consecutive conference games, but both came at home.

West Virginia could use a road win to solidify a postseason bid and need to play with a sense of urgency, something they should have been doing since starting 0-5 at the start of Big 12 play but have yet to string together wins.

The Mountaineers must play a perfect game to knock off the Jayhawks, but road wins have eluded the program going 1-15 in conference road games the last two seasons and I do not see West Virginia's fortunes changing in Lawrence.

Kansas jumps out to a big lead and maintains the advantage throughout. Kansas coasts 87-70

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .