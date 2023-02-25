Open in App
Escambia County, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man dies after being attacked by 3 pit bulls: Escambia Co. Sheriff's Office

By Summer Poole,

7 days ago

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): According to the Facebook post, a second dog has been captured.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man was attacked by three pit bulls on Friday night and has died, according to a Facebook post made by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 400 block of Norris Avenue, near N Pace Boulevard, for a report of a cardiac arrest on Friday night around 10:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, a witness said they saw a man being attacked by three pit bulls. The witness was able to scare the dogs off and call 911 according to deputies.

2 more charged in June 2022 Pelican’s Nest shooting: Pensacola Police

Deputies said the victim’s injuries from the attack resulted in his death. Escambia County Animal Control was called to the scene but could not find the dogs. Deputies went back to the area with animal control at 8 a.m. Saturday, where they located one of the dogs. The dog was allegedly aggressive so the officer shot it.

The dog was caught and is receiving medical treatment. The other two dogs have not been located.

