Cross-county vehicle pursuit ends in Minot crash

UPDATE — POSTED 2/25, 3:36 P.M.

A release from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department has revealed more information on the crash.

According to a release from the department, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Ward County Sheriff’s Department began aiding the McLean County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a fleeing motor vehicle that fled from Mclean County to Ward County on US Highway 83.

As a Ward County deputy attempted to deploy a tire deflation device, the fleeing vehicle turned towards the deputy and attempted to run him over. The deputy was able to avoid the vehicle.

The fleeing motor vehicle then continued through the city of Minot, where it struck at least two McLean County Sheriff’s Department vehicles and one Ward County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

The chase came to an end at the intersection of 3rd Street Southeast and 1st Avenue Southeast, when a Mclean County vehicle and the fleeing car were disabled.

Investigation into the event is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY — POSTED 2/25, 11:41 A.M.

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A vehicle pursuit south of Minot has ended in a vehicle crash.

According to a Facebook Post from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a vehicle pursuit began south of Minot that ended in a crash near the railroad tracks on 3rd Street Southeast.

Limited details are available at this time. City residents have been advised to avoid the area so that law enforcement officials can investigate and clear the scene.

The Minot Police Department is assisting both Ward County and McLean County Sheriff’s Offices in an investigation. Minor injuries have been reported on suspects who have been taken into custody.

More information on the crash will be available in KX’s 6:00 p.m. show this evening.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.