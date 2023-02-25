Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
ABC News

3 wounded after reception to mourn teen slain at school

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kzkno2H00

Three teenage boys were wounded when gunfire erupted after a funeral reception for a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed at his St. Paul high school earlier this month, authorities say.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that none of the wounded teens' injuries are considered life threatening.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the three were hurt Friday night when shots were fired out of a white sedan at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center as the funeral reception for Devin Scott wrapped up. The Harding High School student was killed on Feb. 10, and a 16-year-old is charged with murder.

After the shooting, the sedan crashed less than half a mile away from the recreation center, and two people fled. Ernster said police apprehended a 16-year-old who was running from the area armed with a modified handgun.

Police are trying to determine what his role was.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Kurtis Neu sentenced to probation for illegally filming men inside MN State Fair bathroom stalls
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Friends: Man killed in St. Paul shooting was chef caught in crossfire
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
2 men killed in second Minnesota shooting outside a funeral
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Brother kills sister in tragic Opa-locka shooting
Opa-locka, FL5 days ago
St. Paul shooting: 5 shot, 2 dead after celebration of life event
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago
Wisconsin man killed himself during police chase in Minnesota: BCA
Bayfield, WI5 days ago
Florida to seek death penalty for woman accused of killing elderly Mount Dora couple
Mount Dora, FL5 days ago
Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Permitless concealed carry gun bill advances in Nebraska
Omaha, NE1 day ago
State Patrol: 115 crashes; 18 with injuries; 81 vehicles spun out/off road
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Mississippi woman arrested on human trafficking charge
Hattiesburg, MS6 days ago
Police charge 18-year-old after chase, crash in St. Paul
Saint Paul, MN16 days ago
Scout Motors picks South Carolina for new $2B EV plant
Columbia, SC4 hours ago
SoCal storm knocked down massive trees, swept away vehicles, cut off power to thousands
Burbank, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy