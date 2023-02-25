Open in App
Franklin Square, NY
Police Search For Suspect Who Jumped Behind Counter During Long Island Store Robbery

By Joe Lombardi,

7 days ago

A suspect who police say jumped behind the counter during a robbery at a gas station is at large.

The incident happened in Franklin Square at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The man entered the BP gas station located at 740 Hempstead Turnpike, pointed a small black firearm at the sales clerk, and demanded money from the register, Nassau County Police said.

The man then jumped behind the counter removing an unknown amount of US currency and multiple cartons of cigarettes before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black ski mask, and black gloves.

Detectives request that anyone with information on the incident contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

