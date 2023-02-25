Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid score, result as Los Blancos suffer La Liga title blow with 1-1 derby draw

Barcelona can stretch their lead atop La Liga to double digits after their immediate pursuers and title holders Real Madrid could only scrap for a 1-1 home draw against Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos struggled to reproduce the intensity from their 5-2 Champions League win at Liverpool in midweek, with chances at a premium in the first half at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico looked set to dig in for a point, following Angel Correa's controversial red card, before Jose Gimenez popped up to head home Antoine Griezmann's free kick.

However, there was to be one final twist in the closing minutes, as Alvaro Rodriguez came off the bench to nod Real Madrid level — with his first La Liga goal — but manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to see this result as two points dropped.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid final score

1H 2H Final Real Madrid 0 1 1 Atletico Madrid 0 1 1

Goals:

ATL — Gimenez — 78 min

RMA — Rodriguez — 86 min

Lineups:

Real Madrid (4-3-3): 1-Courtois (GK) — 2-Carvajal, 3-Militao, 22-Rudiger, 6-Nacho — 15-Valverde, 19-Ceballos, 8-Kroos — 11-Asensio, 9-Benzema, 20-Vinicius Jr

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): 13-Oblak (GK) — 16-Molina, 15-Savic, 22-Hermoso,. 23-Mandava — 14-Llorente, 6-Koke, 24-Barrios, 17-Niguez — 8-Griezmann, 21-Carrasco

Anfield hangover costs Real Madrid in La Liga race

Real Madrid's superb response to going two goals behind at Anfield showed all the hallmarks of Ancelotti's ability to transmit a confident calmness to his squad.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior provided the spark against Jurgen Klopp's Reds, but they were nullified by the streetwise duo of Atletico's Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso.

Benzema's early missed chance hinted at the French veteran still finding his way back to full fitness, with Atletico's Marcos Llorente sticking to his task of doubling up against Vinicius throughout.

Ancelotti will still be confident of sealing a quarterfinal Champions League place, but this is a concerning slip on the domestic front.

Alvaro Rodriguez passes Ancelotti's test

Rodriguez made his senior debut off the bench in last weekend's 2-0 win over Osasuna, and he caught the eye with a composed assist for Marco Asensio in Pamplona.

Ancelotti opted to throw the teenager into the white hot pressure of Real Madrid trailing 1-0 in the closing stages, and he produced a memorable moment to tie the game.

His fearlessness brought a freshness to a Real Madrid side that struggled to break down Atletico late on, and Ancelotti will have no issues in using him in future, if Plan A does not work in the coming weeks.

Simeone rallies Atletico to maintain Top Four chances

The strategy of Atletico manager Diego Simeone worked perfectly on the night, as the Argentinian frustrated Real Madrid from the opening whistle.

Griezmann's role as a lone forward offered an outlet for a side happy to cede possession to the hosts, and the visitors looked to turn back the clock to their old ways.

Gimenez's goal came straight from the Simeone playbook, and Atletico looked set to hold on for the win, but even after the 1-1 final, the eternal pragmatist will certainly leave the Bernabeu happier than his counterpart.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid as it happened in La Liga derby

FULL-TIME: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

All over at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid fight back to seal a 1-1 draw over 10-man Atletico.

Alvaro Rodriguez's first La Liga goal grabbed a point for Real Madrid, but Carlo Ancelotti's side have missed their chance to close the title gap on Barcelona, with Xavi's charges seven points clear overnight.

90 mins: Modric in the book for a body check on Carrasco. FIVE minutes added on.

89 mins: Oblak back on duty to save from Benzema and then Tchouameni.

86 mins: Goal Real Madrid! It's teenager Alvaro Rodriguez!

The 18-year-old gets his FIRST Real Madrid goal!!!! Modric's corner is perfect and the teenager powers a header past Oblak. What an impact!!

85 mins: Tchouameni tiptoes his way into the box and forces a fine stop from Oblak!

84 mins: Last roll of the dice from Ancelotti as Lucas Vazquez comes on for Dani Carvajal.

78 mins: Goal Atletico Madrid! A potential huge goal in the La Liga title race. It's 1-0 Atletico at the Bernabeu.

Griezmann's superb free kick is brilliantly headed home by Gimenez!!

76 mins: More changes from Simeone, Axel Witsel and former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata enter the fray, and Saul Niguez and Koke go off.

Nacho comes off for Los Blancos' exciting young striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

75 mins: Atletico's Carrasco and Griezmann link up again, but the latter is crowded out by Rudiger.

70 mins: The cards keep racking up as Nahuel Molina crashes into Nacho.

66 mins: RED CARD to Atletico Madrid!

Angel Correa appears to swing an arm at Rudiger off the ball and he is dismissed! That came from nowhere!! A very controversial call in the derby!!

63 mins: Triple change for Real Madrid.

Asensio, Ceballos and Toni Kroos are OFF and Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are ON .

60 mins: SOOOOOO CLOSE FOR ATLETICO!!!

Atletico's best chance of the night and it falls to Antoine Griezmann!!! Carrasco forces his way into the box and squares to the French star, but his effort is INCHES wide of the post!!!

Valverde's eyes light up as Real Madrid win a corner, but it's off target.

56 mins: Nacho catches Correa on the break, and gets a caution, and Simeone makes another change with Llorente OFF and Thomas Lemar ON .

51 mins: Real Madrid have started the second half brightly as Benzema slips in Valverde, but the Uruguayan scuffs wide.

46 mins: WE ARE BACK!!

A change from Simeone at the break as Angel Correa comes on for Barrios.

HALFTIME: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Half chances from both sides in Madrid with goalkeepers Oblak and Courtois not really tested as Atletico's dogged approach is keeping the hosts at bay.

Most exciting moment of the first half..........a blantant dive from the Atletico manager.

43 mins: Saul Niguez fires over from the edge of the box..........Atletico are ending the first half strongly,

40 mins: Atletico break forward on the counter and Rudiger nudges Llorente's cross behind for a corner.

35 mins: An OUTRAGEOUS flick from Vini Jr gets him past Atletico's Marcos Llorente and the Spanish star drags him back and picks up a booking.

30 mins: Atletico's game plan has worked up to the half hour mark as Simeone's charges begin to ease themselves into the game.

24 mins: That's the end of the game for Mandava, as he is stretchered off, and Jose Gimenez comes on.

Ceballos tries to free Vini Jr in behind but Stefan Savic gets across and makes a key tackle.

23 mins: Atletico are posing a threat in bursts here, as Carrasco's bouncing cross shot forces a save from Thibaut Courtois.

Koke picks up Atletico's first booking for a hack at Ceballos and Antonio Rudiger heads the free kick straight at Oblak.

22 mins: An injury concern for the visitors as Reinildo Mandava goes down after a challenge from Valverde.

18 mins: All one way traffic here, as Valverde's low cross is lashed wide by Benzema, and Atletico reset in defence.

13 mins: Vinicius Jr springs to life on the left, and whips in a cross for Benzema, but Mario Hermoso stands his ground and volleys clear.

11 mins: BIG CHANCE FOR REAL MADRID!

Asensio forces a routine save from Jan Oblak, but Real Madrid sweep forward again, as the marauding Militao finds Karim Benzema at the back post......but the Frenchman stabs over!

An uncharacteristic miss from Benzema with Dani Ceballos potentially better placed to score!

8 mins: Eder Militao picks up the first yellow card of the night for dragging back Atletico's Yannick Carrasco, and the Belgian flashes a free kick just wide of the far post.

5 mins: Early pressure from the hosts as Fede Valverde's clever lofted ball almost finds Marco Asensio as Atletico concede the corner.

Antonio Rudiger gets up highest.... but his header is well wide.

The Atletico players shout for handball at the other end, but the referee waves away handball appeals against Valverde.

KICK OFF: WE ARE OFF IN MADRID!!

Following an emotional pre-game tribute to Real Madrid legend Amancio Varela........we are underway!!!

20 mins from kickoff: Los Blancos dominance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The key stat ahead of kickoff is Real Madrid's impressive derby record against Atletico with three straight La Liga wins over their neighbours at home.

Atletico secured a rare win at the Estadio Metropolitano last season, but Los Blancos have consistently proven to be too strong, with Atletico's last win on the other side of the capital coming in 2016....via Antoine Griezmann.

40 mins from kickoff: This Madrid derby has witnessed some incredible goals over the years...........will there be another one tonight?

1 hour and 10 mins from kickoff: ATLETICO MADRID TEAM DROPS!!

Slightly ahead of schedule, Atletico boss Simeone has confirmed his starting XI for the El Derbi Madrileño, with three changes from their 1-0 win over Athletic Club last weekend.

Stefan Savic is preferred to Jose Gimenez in defence, and Yannick Carrasco moves into attack, with Saul Niguez deployed at left wing.

However, the big call is 19-year-old Pablo Barrios starting in place of the injured Rodrigo de Paul in midfield, as Angel Correa drops to the bench.

1 hour and 30 mins from kickoff: REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS IS IN!!

Real Madrid love themselves an early starting XI reveal and Carlo Ancelotti has released his team news way ahead of the derby.

Nacho replaces the injured David Alaba as expected in defence with three further changes across midfield and attack.

Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga drop to the bench, with Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos starting, and Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo in attack.

2 hours from kickoff: Antoine Griezmann has been the key man for Atletico since his return from the 2022 World Cup with three assists and two goals in La Liga action.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid lineups, team news

Alaba and Rodrygo have joined a growing injury list at Real Madrid, with veteran defender Nacho and Asensio drafted in to start.

With a Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona on the horizon in the coming days, Ancelotti is also resting Modric and Camavinga .

Real Madrid (4-3-3): 1-Courtois (GK) — 2-Carvajal, 3-Militao, 22-Rudiger, 6-Nacho — 15-Valverde, 19-Ceballos, 8-Kroos — 11-Asensio, 9-Benzema, 20-Vinicius Jr

Argentina international Rodrigo de Paul has been ruled out for Atletico, and Simeone has opted for Barrios to bolster his midfield, alongside the versatile Saul Niguez.

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): 13-Oblak (GK) — 16-Molina, 15-Savic, 22-Hermoso,. 23-Mandava — 14-Llorente, 6-Koke, 24-Barrios, 17-Niguez — 8-Griezmann, 21-Carrasco

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream, TV channel

