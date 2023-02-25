Open in App
BuzzFeed

Lewis Capaldi Slayed His Song Amid Tourette's Symptoms Onstage

By Ryan Schocket,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7Igz_0kzfZYQw00

You probably know Lewis Capaldi . He's behind some huge hits, like "Someone You Loved" and "Before You Go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKLmq_0kzfZYQw00
BBC

Earlier this week, Lewis performed in Frankfurt. And during his performance of "Someone You Loved," Lewis started to experience symptoms of Tourette's Syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sqcA_0kzfZYQw00
Frank Hoensch / Redferns

According to WebMD , "Tourette's syndrome is a problem with the nervous system that causes people to make sudden movements or sounds, called tics, that they can't control. For example, someone with Tourette's might blink or clear their throat over and over again. Some people may blurt out words they don't intend to say."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qa79m_0kzfZYQw00
Frank Hoensch / Redferns

In a now-viral TikTok — which has more than 44 million views — Lewis appeared to twitch and cough while belting the song. His fans, however, helped him finish the lines of his song.

@katharina.shry

we support you!! @Lewis Capaldi #konzert #frankfurt #lewiscapalditour #foryou #fyp

♬ Originalton - 🤍

It was really a beautiful moment. The comments on the clip were overwhelmingly positive:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43isIp_0kzfZYQw00
@katharina / Via tiktok.com

Lewis addressed the moment during the show. "Just before we go any further, I want to make it clear to everybody. You might see me twitching a little bit up here. Nothing to be worried about! I have Tourette's."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnfKo_0kzfZYQw00
Frank Hoensch / Redferns

The crowd cheered loudly, showing support for the 26-year-old. Lewis then joked, "Thank you for cheering my disability."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C60JI_0kzfZYQw00
Frank Hoensch / Redferns

"Yeah, no, so I have Tourette's. Everything's good," he continued. "I just twitch a little bit. It kinda looks like I'm dancing. But trust me, my dancing is much, much, more sexual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekCoN_0kzfZYQw00
Frank Hoensch / Redferns

"So, just to put everyone's mind at ease — I'm good, baby. I'm up here, baby."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AvZh_0kzfZYQw00
Frank Hoensch / Redferns

You can watch the full TikTok of Lewis and his fans slaying "Someone You Loved" here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy