A mobile home caught fire Saturday morning in Southeast Hall.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Pratt Reece Road and found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

“There were no injuries reported from the scene and the resident is accounted for,” said Kimberlie Ledsinger, spokeswoman for Hall County Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.