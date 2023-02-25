Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
ABC News

Mischievous bear escapes enclosure at St. Louis Zoo, again

By Peter Charalambous,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnI1v_0kzfDIU800

Ben, the Saint Louis Zoo’s resident Andean Bear, has had a busy February.

On Thursday, the 4-year-old bear escaped his habitat around 1 p.m. to wander the zoo for about 50 minutes.

While he explored the part of the zoo typically occupied by guests, staff members engaged the zoo's emergency response protocol, and guests sheltered at various indoor facilities. The zoo reported no injuries during the incident, and Ben is now safely back in his enclosure.

The Saint Louis Zoo notes that Andean bears use their strong calls to be skilled climbers, able to reach the top of trees in rain forests or reach elevations or 14,000 feet in rocky terrain. They often eat, sleep, and raise young in tree nests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118e8c_0kzfDIU800
St Louis Zoo - PHOTO: The Andean bear named Ben is shown at the St. Louis Zoo in this undated file photo.

“At four years old, we know Ben is young and adventurous,” the Saint Louis Zoo wrote in a social media post.

According to the zoo's officials, the Thursday incident marked the second time Ben escaped his enclosure.

MORE: Flaco the owl becomes New York's newest tourist attraction, as he settles into Central Park home

On Feb. 7, Ben “meddled” with the steel mesh in his habitat “in just the right spot,” according to the zoo. His fiddling with the mesh caused a cable to fail, allowing him to escape again.

Ben's exhibit is housed in the southeast section of the zoo neighboring capybaras and giant anteaters.

To prevent a similar incident, Zoo officials reinforced the outdoor habitat with steel clips rated at 450 pounds; however, Ben could still outdo the reinforced hardware in his Thursday escape.

According to the Smithsonian , Andean bears can grow to 6 feet, with males weighing up to 340 pounds. The only native bear to South America, Andean bears are voracious foragers of berries and flowers, though they also eat small animals like rabbits and birds. Near humans, they have tended to raid cornfields (the Saint Louis Zoo does not have a cornfield).

MORE: 2 college wrestlers ambushed in gruesome grizzly bear attack while hunting

Ben’s escape happened in the afternoon, though his species prefers to rest during the daytime, often sleeping in secluded tree cavities or dens, according to the Smithsonian.

The Saint Louis Zoo is now working with the Bear Taxon Advisory Group and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to determine how to prevent Ben from escaping a third time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Hikers Mystified by Stairs in Woods that Lead to Nowhere
Saint Louis, MO11 hours ago
Striking photos show inside vacant Millennium Hotel St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Watch a Plane Appear to Fly Through a Tornado in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Forecast: Aurora Borealis visible as far south as Missouri Wednesday
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Watch a Huge Space Rock Explode in the Sky Over St. Louis Monday
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Another 'wintry miss' for St. Louis area Friday
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
41 dogs, puppies rescued from hoarder in rural Missouri
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Check it out: 1830s log cabin relocated piece-by-piece to idyllic spot overlooking Missouri River
Washington, MO1 day ago
29 dogs now recovering in St. Louis after KMBC 9 investigation into Cass Co. property
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Six St. Louis suburbs named among ‘best small towns to retire’ in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Delmar Loop To Hold First Ever 420 Fest in April
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: February 2023
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Schnucks sets opening date for St. Louis-area natural food store
Chesterfield, MO2 days ago
What You Are Doing About It? ‘Black Resistance: Extraordinary Black Missourians,’ Northside Community Meetup, St. Louis Faith Labor Alliance Breakfast
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Dispute over Fox Theatre ownership leaves its future in doubt
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
GoFundMe raises nearly $500K for Janae Edmondson
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
The best places for pizza in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
The Worst City in Missouri for Auto Theft Isn’t KC or St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Here Are 6 Must See Concerts Coming To Missouri This Summer
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday in Lent. Can Catholics eat corned beef?
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Ladies of Troy, Missouri, Little Black Book: Women in Business, are fighting period poverty in schools in Lincoln County, Missouri
Troy, MO1 day ago
Police identify 4 killed in St. Louis hit-and-run crash
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Pet spot: Inserra’s Dobermans belie breed’s reputation
Bonne Terre, MO4 days ago
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Reckless Driver Kills 4 Teens in St. Louis' Midtown on Sunday
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
4 victims who died in weekend crash in Midtown identified
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Cori Bush got married last weekend
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
St. Louis leaders vow to continue opposing naming new hospital after Homer G. Phillips
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Alleged Cult that Bought Nelly's House Eyes 284-Acre Boeing Campus
Florissant, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy