Yahoo Sports

Know a nurse who could use a laugh? TikTok star Nurse Blake bringing his health care humor to The Weidner By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette, 7 days ago

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette, 7 days ago

GREEN BAY - Health care workers, this one is for you. Comedian Nurse Blake, the registered nurse whose social media videos have garnered him more ...