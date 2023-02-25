Open in App
Stagecoach, NV
See more from this location?
ABC News

5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kzd1htE00

All five people aboard a medical transport flight, including a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday night in northern Nevada, according to an air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about the crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9:15 p.m. and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, said the dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning on Twitter it is sending a seven-member team of investigators to the crash site.

NTSB identified the aircraft as a Pilatus PC-12 airplane. Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft was manufactured in 2002.

The crash occurred amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County.

The Weather Service said it was expecting heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) and periods of whiteout conditions between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State newsLocal Nevada State
Nevada air ambulance broke apart in air before crash, says officials
Carson City, NV2 days ago
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carson City, NV1 day ago
Memorial to be held at Reno-Sparks Convention Center for Care Flight plane crash victims
Reno, NV21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five victims killed in Care Flight plane crash identified by Washoe County coroner
Reno, NV4 days ago
Man dies at ski resort amid record snowfall
South Lake Tahoe, CA22 hours ago
Family: Nevada plane crash pilot had ‘affinity for aviation’
Reno, NV3 days ago
NTSB says medical plane apparently broke apart before crash
Stagecoach, NV5 days ago
Brothers of pilot killed in Nevada plane crash mourn tragic loss
Reno, NV4 days ago
8 days after brothel shooting, tweet says charges dropped against Moonlite BunnyRanch worker
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Pilot, 4 others killed in air medical flight crash identified through GoFundMe pages
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
NTSB: Care Flight plane broke apart mid-air shortly after taking off from Reno
Reno, NV5 days ago
NTSB says plane fell apart mid-air before crashing near Reno, killing 5
Reno, NV5 days ago
Winter storm preparation ahead of this weekend
Reno, NV1 day ago
Skier identified in fatal South Lake Tahoe accident
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Fire crews respond to explosion near South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
DMV honors those customers who had appointments unfulfilled due to inclement weather
Reno, NV3 days ago
Man arrested for cold case murder in South Tahoe following test of decades-old rape kit
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
Air Ambulance Crashes In Nevada
Stagecoach, NV6 days ago
Reno Fire says they cannot identify location of possible natural gas leak, NV Energy investigating
Reno, NV2 days ago
Patient and family member among 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash
Stagecoach, NV7 days ago
46-year-old New York man dies on mountain at California ski resort, officials say
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Big rig crash shuts down traffic on I-80
Truckee, CA1 day ago
5 people, including patient, killed in Nev. crash of medical rescue plane
Stagecoach, NV7 days ago
Storm stops historic trans-Sierra Trek
Reno, NV3 days ago
Body of missing Dayton woman found in remote part of Douglas County
Dayton, NV5 days ago
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Finds Elderly Man Alive and Well
Gardnerville, NV1 day ago
City of Reno prepared for impending storm
Reno, NV4 days ago
Storm Snow Totals and Gearing Up for Next Storm
Reno, NV1 day ago
Heavy snow crushes buildings in the foothills and Sierra
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
Governor Lombardo Orders State Government Offices Closed in Northern Nevada
Carson City, NV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy