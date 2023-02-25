Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Buffett's Berkshire has record annual operating profit despite inflation, rate pressures

By Jonathan Stempel,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4CJG_0kzcboBF00

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit fell, reflecting lower gains from investments and foreign currency exchange losses as the U.S. dollar lost value.

Berkshire also repurchased $2.6 billion of its own stock in the quarter, boosting full-year buybacks to $7.9 billion.

Quarterly net income fell 54% to $18.16 billion, or $12,412 per Class A share, from $39.65 billion, or $26,690 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit fell 8% to $6.71 billion, or $4,596 per Class A share, from $7.29 billion.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Volkswagen's Scout to build $2 billion plant in South Carolina
Columbia, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy