Eugene-area schools faced delays and some closures Thursday as the area got a dusting of snow.

The snow had mostly finished up in the Willamette Valley by late morning Thursday, but it will be replaced by chilly temperatures with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s over the next few days. Wind chill advisories were issued for the Cascade Foothills and towns such as Mill City and Detroit for wind chill values as low as negative 10.

Another round of low-elevation snow is expected to begin next week, although it is unclear whether it may bring more snow to the valley floor.