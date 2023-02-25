Third-quarter press lifts Blackcats in playoff opener

WACO - Whether it was playoff jitters or postseason inexperience, the Mexia boys basketball team needed a lift Tuesday night, Feb. 21.

The Blackcats got that lift in the form of a fullcourt press. Mexia’s pressure defense was the catalyst in an 18-6 third-quarter run that ultimately led it to a 63-51 victory over Mc-Gregor in the bi-district round of the Class 3A state playoffs at University High School in Waco.

“We went with fullcourt pressure and up-tempo to change the game a little bit,” Mexia coach Stephen Massington said. “This is the first time a lot of these guys have played in the playoffs.”

Mexia (29-6) advanced to the area round where it will face Keene at 8 p.m. Friday at Corsicana High School. McGregor finished the season 18-15.

Landon Anderson led all scorers with 38 points for Mexia. The senior was the only Blackcat in double figures.

“My teammates found me open and trusted me to take the shots,” Anderson said. “We all worked together and we have a goal to get to state. We knew they couldn’t run with us, so we just had to keep running.”

Anderson scored 10 points in the opening quarter to give Mexia a 17-10 lead. He followed with eight of the Blackcats’ 10 second-quarter points as they led 27-19 at halftime.

Mexia’s pressure defense limited the Bulldogs to just six points in the third quarter, while Anderson scored 13 points in the frame to give Mexia a 45-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Anderson had 7 points in the final quarter to help hold off a late McGregor rally.

