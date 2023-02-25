Blackcat strikers shut out Hearne, stay unbeaten in district play

The Mexia boys soccer team continued its unbeaten streak in District 23-4A with a 6-0 victory at Hearne on Monday, Feb. 20.

Mexia won its ninth consecutive district match without a loss. Hearne remained winless in nine district matches.

The Blackcats lead Waco La Vega by one game and third-place Lorena by two games. Mexia has beaten each of those teams.

Edgar Olvera paced the Blackcats with two goals and three assists against Hearne. Luis Ortiz had a goal and two assists.

Hector Sanchez had a goal and an assist. Mario Lambarri and Gabriel Candanoza each had a goal.

Mexia set the tone of the match in the first half when it took a 2-0 lead. The Blackcats did not allow Hearne to take any shots while they fired a dozen shots at the Hearne net in the opening 40 minutes. They also connected on 86 percent of their passes (108-of-125).

The Blackcats were scheduled to host Waco Connally on Friday. They will return to action Tuesday, Feb. 28, when they travel to Waco Harmony for a 7:15 p.m. match following the girls contest.