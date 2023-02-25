Nine Ladycat powerlifters qualify for regional meet

Nine Mexia girls powerlifters have qualified for the Region 2, Division 3 meet to be held Saturday, March 4, at Dublin High School.

To compete at the regional, a lifter must be ranked in the top-12 in her weight class.

Mexia’s regional qualifiers are Arianna Richardson in the 114-pound weight class, Haley Moore at 123 pounds, Reyna Silva and Joselyn Escobedo at 181 pounds, Estefani Luna at 220 pounds, Jasmine Escobedo in the 259-pound weight class and Olivia Wren, Alyssa Wren and Diamond Carter in the 259-plus weight class.

Sisters Olivia and Alyssa Wren will enter the regional competition as the top two in their weight class.

Olivia has a best of 925 pounds total, which is five pounds more than Alyssa. Rihanna Murry of Luling is third with a best of 910 pounds. Fourth-place Victoria Rodriguez of Luling is at 860 pounds.

Alyssa Wren has the edge on Olivia in the squat and bench press. But Olivia holds a large advantage in the dead lift, which propelled her ahead of her sister.

Alyssa has a best of 385 pounds in the squat while Olivia’s top lift is 350 pounds. Alyssa also has a region-best bench press of 220 pounds, which is 20 pounds more than Olivia’s 200-pound effort.

However, Olivia has a region-best 375-pound dead lift, which is 60 pounds more than Alyssa’s 315-pound dead lift.

Mexia’s next-highest seed is Haley Moore, who is ranked fourth in the 123-pound weight class.

Moore has a best of 600 pounds total. That includes a 215-pound squat, a bench press of 120 pounds and a 265-pound dead lift.

She is 25 pounds behind third seed Shamya Barrett of McGregor and 95 pounds behind second seed Bailey Maedgen of Troy.

Richardson is ranked sixth in her weight class with a best of 520 pounds total. That includes a 165-pound squat, a bench press of 125 pounds and a 230-pound dead lift.

She is 20 pounds behind fifth-ranked Kyla Sneed of Whitney, 35 pounds behind fourth seed Joselyn Reyna of Luling and 55 pounds in back of third seed McKenzie Carmichael of West.

Silva is seventh in the 181-pound weight class with a best total of 540 pounds. That includes a 195-pound squat, a bench press of 135 pounds and a 210-pound dead lift.

Joselyn Escobedo is eighth in the weight class with a total of 495 pounds. That includes a 170-pound squat, a bench press of 120 pounds and a 205-pound dead lift.

Luna is ranked seventh in the 220-pound division with a best total of 735 pounds. That includes a 305-pound squat, a bench press of 170 pounds and a 260-pound dead lift.

Carter is seventh in the 259-plus weight class with a best total of 605 pounds. That includes a 235-pound squat, a bench press of 135 pounds and a 235-pound dead lift.

Jasmine Escobedo is ranked 11th in the 259-pound weight class with a best total of 555 pounds. That includes a 195-pound squat, a bench press of 140 pounds and a 220-pound dead lift.

The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet at Comerica Center in Frisco. The Class 3A big school lifters, which would include Mexia, will compete the afternoon of Thursday, March 16.

A lifter also can make it to the state meet by lifting the required qualifying weight total for her weight class. Qualifying totals for state are the following: 97-pound weight class, 550 pounds; 105-pound weight class, 625 pounds; 114-pound weight class, 675 pounds; 123-pound weight class, 725 pounds; 132-pound weight class, 775 pounds; 148-pound weight class, 800 pounds; 165-pound weight class, 825 pounds; 181-pound weight class, 850 pounds; 198-pound weight class, 875 pounds; 220-pound weight class, 900 pounds; 259-pound weight class, 925 pounds; 259plus weight class, 950 pounds.