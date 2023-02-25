Limestone County Historical Commission members discuss cemetery grants, receive first application

The Limestone County Historical Commission elected its 2023/2024 officers, approved the purchase of a 1944 Mexia POW Camp booklet for sale online and discussed cemetery grant applications at its meeting Feb. 7.

Member Bubba Mc-Donald motioned to nominate William Reagan as chair, Linda Jordan as vice chair, Linda Ferris as treasurer, and Peggy Billingsley as secretary.

McReynolds seconded, and the mother passed by unanimous vote.

Members Bill Ferris, Rachel Newman, Sarah McReynolds and Liz Mc-Daniel attended the meeting.

Reagan called the meeting to order and verified that a quorum was present. The January meeting minutes were presented and discussed. The motion carried to accept the minutes with one correction.

Jordan reported that the CHC had received its first application for the cemetery grant from the Tehuacana Cemetery.

She said she had spoken with the cemetery’s representative about revisions. Members of the cemetery committee will visit the cemetery after the application is corrected.

The Bruce A. Jordan, Memorial Cemetery Grant, is available to any Limestone County cemetery and provides funds up to $3,000 to cover the costs of leveling, straightening and repairing tombstones, erecting fallen tombstones and securing markers for identified individuals in unmarked graves.

An application can be downloaded from the CHC website at limestonechc. com.

McDonald shared he is assisting members of the Brown-McGee Cemetery in Coolidge with the cemetery grant application process.

Reagan shared that he had also received an email from the Texas Historical Commission informing the CHC that an Undertold Historical Marker was approved for the Saint Paul Normal and Industrial College once located in Mexia.

Mexia native Dan Keeling applied.

The Undertold Marker program is a program of THC that pays the cost of historical markers for specific “under-told” topics.

According to its website, “funds are intended to address historical gaps, promote diversity of topics, and proactively document significant underrepresented subjects or untold stories.”

The applicant will still have to complete the historical marker application, which the CHC will have to approve before being submitted to the THC.

Reagan shared several individuals had contacted him.

Someone contacted him about serving on the CHC. He invited her to attend a couple of meetings before being recommended to the county commissioners for the appointment. Another individual was seeking information about the location of his family’s original homeplace.

Reagan asked him to provide more information but has yet to hear back from him.

An individual making a documentary about Don the Beachcomber inquired about early photos of Mexia, especially during the oil boom. Reagan sent a reply letting him know that the county museum had pictures that he could use in the documentary.

Don Beach, whose original name was Earnest Raymond Gantt, was born in Mexia in 1907. He was an adventurer, businessman and World War II veteran known as the founder of the tiki culture.

He is best known for opening the first tiki bar, Don the Beachcomber, in Hollywood, California, in the 1930s, which expanded to a chain of dozens of restaurants across the United States.

Jordan initiated a discussion to host a history symposium, which was suggested at the previous meeting. The history of the railroads of the county/ area would be a good topic. Ferris agreed to make some contacts and develop some suggestions for a program.

Bill and Linda Ferris shared an interesting fact about the Tehuacana water tower.

The Tehuacana city council purchased it from the Brazos Valley Cotton Oil Company in 1937, the current site of the Magnolia Market in Waco.

Ferris had located a photo of the water tower pictured alongside the two silos that are still a prominent feature at the site in Waco.

A discussion was held about a 1944 Mexia POW Camp booklet currently for sale online. One of the main features of the brochure is a list of the officers and soldiers who served at the camp at the time.

Jordan motioned to purchase and donate it to the Limestone County Museum because an original copy does not already exist locally.

Ferris seconded the motion, which passed.

Reagan distributed copies of the annual report to be submitted to the Texas Historical Commission by Feb. 28. He asked members to review the document, and no amendments were needed.

Ferris gave the treasurer’s report.

The Limestone County Historical Commission holds its regular meeting at 6 p. m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the Limestone County Courtroom.

The next meeting is March 7. Meetings are public, and visitors are encouraged to attend.