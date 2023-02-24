Performing Arts Spotlight - Allie Puerto

SOMERS, N.Y. - Somers High School’s Allie Puerto knows how to make her voice heard. Gravitating to music at a young age, she has been performing in musical theater since third grade, including performances at Yorktown Stage. Allie’s resume also includes participating in the SHS choir, chamber choir, Drama Club, and Tri-M Music Honor Society, as well as performing with her band, The Independence.

As Allie prepares for her role in the upcoming SHS production of “The Wedding Singer,” she took the time to elaborate on her musical style, plans for the future, and advice for younger singers looking to follow in her footsteps.

When did you begin singing?

I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember. I’ve always loved singing and decided to pick up playing instruments in middle school. I started with the ukulele, the guitar, and the piano. I’ve been doing musical theater since the third grade when I performed in my local high school’s musical. I started the band I am a part of, The Independence, in 2019. With the band, I could communicate with other musicians, some my age and others well-experienced in the music industry. The Independence was my first opportunity to make stylistic choices to cater to me and my voice.

Do you have a favorite type of music to perform?

I love singing jazz music because of the amount of freedom I have. When singing jazz tunes, I can use stylistic techniques in my voice to make the song my own. My favorite songs to sing with my band include “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin, “Unchain My Heart” by Ray Charles, and “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown. My favorite song to play on the piano is “Vienna” by Billy Joel and “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton on the guitar. I also love listening to Broadway/show tunes and analyzing the harmonies and dynamics. I am especially fascinated by “jukebox” musicals, where music from a given artist or band is arranged to be a show tune. My favorite musicals include Mamma Mia, Hairspray, and Spelling Bee.

When you think of yourself as a musician, do you think of yourself as both an instrument player and a vocalist?

I consider myself more of a vocalist. I am familiar with many instruments and know how to form chords, but I was never taught how to play “professionally.” I have been taking voice lessons for about eight years, practicing my vocal skills for auditions and performances. I am more comfortable singing than playing in front of people; therefore, I consider myself a vocalist over an instrument player. I don’t prefer one title over the other, but I sing more than I play.

How much time do you devote to practicing? How do you balance that time with studying and other endeavors?

I am constantly singing. Whether in the car, in class, or doing homework, I always sing. During choir, chamber choir, and when the Spring musical comes around (see the Wedding Singer on March 24 - 26!), I practice singing and vocal skills every day. Singing in school allows me to sing with other people, learn harmonies, and collaborate with other musicians. I practice music skills and theory in my IB Music class, where I must explore different types of music and their unique musical characteristics. I am investigating whether George Gershwin is considered a classical or jazz composer for my project. I am currently enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Program at SHS and will hopefully receive my IB Diploma this June. Being a senior in high school, I have an immense amount of homework and nightly studying. While working, I listen to different types of music to diversify my musical taste and explore certain styles.

Have you been involved in any performances outside of school that you are particularly proud of?

I am very proud of my achievements with my band and my previous theater experiences. I am grateful for Yorktown Stage, as it allowed me to explore musical theater and work with professionals at a young age. I am very proud of my past recording studio experiences, including Black Sheep Studios and Riverworks Recording. The band I am a part of has given me many excellent opportunities, including singing all over the county, recording covers professionally, and working with experienced musicians.

Are you involved in any other activities at SHS?

I am the Co-President of the Drama Club and Musical Company at SHS, as well as the senior representative of SHS’s Culture Club. I am also a member of the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

What are your plans after high school? Do they include performing arts?

After SHS, I plan to major in Communication Sciences & Disorders at a liberal institution. I am fascinated with how the mouth and throat work together. Because I have been taking voice lessons for so long, I already have a little knowledge of manipulating my voice to sound a certain way. I chose a career where I could learn more about sound and the science behind it. I plan to minor in Music, learning further about music theory, culture, and business. I plan to join an on-campus cappella group and perform at open mics around campus.

Where do you think you’ll be in 10 years? Do you plan to continue with your music?

In 10 years, I hope to graduate, working in a school or a private practice as a speech-language pathologist helping children. I would love to teach voice lessons to children eager to learn more about their voice and how to sustain a specific sound. I plan to continue my music by performing in local theater and continuing to sing at open mics.

How has being a musician shaped your high school experience?

Being a musician has shaped my high school experience in many ways. First, I am grateful for my musical company and drama club family. Finding my people made me feel comfortable and happy during my high school career. I love the people I spend my time with, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Secondly, being a musician has helped me unlock my true passions, learning about music and teaching other people about music. I was given many opportunities because of my musicianship at school, including singing the National Anthem at Friday night football games, recording music for future school events, and working with other sides of the music industry. Over my four years in high school, I have learned much more about sound and light production and the necessary leadership skills that have shaped me into the student I am today.

What is your favorite performance memory?

Singing the national anthem at the White Plains Court House. Having the opportunity to sing in front of significant political figures in my community was a huge step into the right musical direction. Any and all music experiences that allow me to network with other musicians are meaningful and significant.

As a senior at SHS, what advice would you give to younger students who want to be involved in the performing arts?

My advice would be to go for it! Each performing arts teacher at the high school is well experienced and an excellent musician who influences their students daily. SCSD is very lucky to have experienced musicians teaching its students. Please take advantage of the musical resources around you because you may not always have them. I also recommend doing the school musical, as you create tight bonds that will live throughout high school and beyond. I am so blessed to have a wonderful stage family, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.



