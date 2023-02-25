MISD board, City Counci have contested races

Voters can expect new names on the ballot for the Mexia City Council and Mexia Independent School District May 6 General Election.

Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday at the Mexia Civic Center beginning April 24 and ending May 2.

Mexia City Council

Yolanda “Blossom” Dancer is challenging incumbent Joyce Johnson for the District 3 position.

Johnson, whose name will appear first on the ballot after the official drawing held earlier this week, has been a member of the Mexia community for 53 years. She was born and reared in Mexia and hs lived her entire life here. She owns A More Beautiful You Hair Salon.

“I believe that the citizens of Mexia need a voice, and even though I represent a certain district, I’m not just there for that district. I’m there for the entire city,” Johnson said. “I just felt that I needed to be a steward for the people.”

She said a difference could be made when people work as a team.

“Sometimes you have to be the lonely wolf when it comes to certain issues and step out against certain things if you don’t think they’re right,” Johnson said. “I feel like I am the voice for the citizens of Mexia to make sure that things are done in order as close to it as possible.”

Johnson focuses on improving streets, bringing in more housing and increasing salaries for city employees. She has spearheaded improving two roads in her district and started a mural project downtown.

The mural will showcase Black culture, people and events in Mexia.

“Mexia is a diverse city, and I think every aspect of our city needs to be showcased,” she said. “I am the right person for this position because I have compassion [for the people in] our city.

“There’s never a personal motive or personal gain. It’s all about ensuring that our city is, first and foremost, that we’re making the right decision for our city.”

Dancer owns Blossom’s Florist and Garden Center in Mexia.

“I want to rebuild the trust in the community kind of, and then it’s always been a passion of mine to run for office, and I thought what better place to do it than in my district,” Dancer said.

Dancer has nine years of experience assisting constituents in state government in Tennessee. She worked for the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, dealing with discrimination complaints for housing and employment.

Later, Dancer worked as director of the Legislative Black Caucus and dealt with all members of the Joint Staff for the Senate in the House of Representatives. She worked with agencies at the state, federal and local levels.

“I have compassion for people in general. So anything that I could do to help from start to finish, I would,” Dancer said.

If elected to City Council, Dancer would focus on street signage and infrastructure, revitalizing historical areas, cleaning up the community and making funds more obtainable for entrepreneurs seeking funding from the EDC, she said.

“Mexia means a lot to me. My ancestors came from here. I would like to see Mexia get back to what it once was. It’s still a great town. We’re a work in progress,” Dancer said. “I just feel like I can bring something to the table to help with that.”

Mexia ISD

Mexia resident Keith Smith is challenging incumbent Marty Cargile for Place 4. Smith’s name will appear first on the ballot, following the official drawing earlier this week.

“Me running for school board is nothing personal against anyone on the board,” Smith said. “Nobody talked me into doing it. I have been thinking about it for two years now. My wife can testify to that.”

Smith, an equipment operator at Big Creek Construction, said he decided to run because he has two children in the district and several others he has coached in youth sports—many of whom he has kind of adopted as his own throughout the years.

Smith said he wants to be a voice for all children in the district.

He said he also wants to ensure MISD has and maintains a strong staff because seeing quality, consistent people is suitable for children.

“As a school board member, if elected, myself, along with every other member on the board, are responsible for three key things; employing a superintendent; developing and adopting policies, curriculum and the budget; and overseeing facilities issues,” he said. “I believe I can be beneficial if elected.”

Cargile is owner of Mexia Insurance Services. He is seeking his third term on the school board to continue to serve his community, he said.

“I consider Mexia my home. I’ve always considered it my home. I’ve lived here my entire life. I’ve always wanted to serve and give back as much as possible,” he said.

The education of children and youth is essential to Cargile.

“That school is important to my family and me. I have two children that go to that school,” he said. “I want to see the best for Mexia ISD and always have.”

There are various topics to consider when making decisions on the school board. Still, Mexia Blackcat athletics and the Career- Technical Education program are two areas close to his heart.