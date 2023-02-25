Council awards funds for Walker Days, Juneteenth

Mexia City Council postponed donating funds toward rabies vaccinations, approved Hotel-Motel Occupancy Tax funds and the purchase of a trailer- mounted sewer cleaner.

The council approved Madeline Kirven-Gamble’s request for $25,000 in Hotel-Motel Occupancy Tax funds for the Limestone County Nineteenth of June Organization.

Kirven-Gamble, the organization’s vice president, said the funds would support the 158th anniversary of the reading the Emancipation Proclamation. Specifically, the funds will be used for advertisement, live performances, souvenirs, printing and materials, hiring staff and security.

“The healing that we have proposed to try and help the community come back together, I think we were successful. We have participants from all over,” Kirven-Gamble said. “I brought several people here from Dallas, and they told us that Corsicana was the only place they could find a hotel near here. All the hotels within this area were booked for the full four days.”

Cindy Walker Foundation Board president Lindsay Liepman and secretary/treasurer Valerie Friday, presented a request for $75,000 in HOT funds to support the first annual Cindy Walker Days.

Cindy Walker Days is being planned as a threeday music festival in downtown Mexia to celebrate Walker’s life and legacy. The event will serve as the foundation’s largest fundraiser to help fund the restoration of the Cindy Walker Home located on Brooks Street, where she wrote global hits recorded by artists including Ray Charles and Elvis.

The funds will be used to book live entertainment and pay for a percentage of the stage, sound, lighting, advertising and marketing. The amount requested covers about 15% of the total event costs.

“The hotel-motel funds are based on heads and beds,” Councilmember Scott Condon said. “When you look at this, I hope you exceed what you want to do. But I see as much economic development here as I do hotel/motel. So my concern is if this $75,000 couldn’t be looked at by both funds.

“No matter the amount of money, it needs to be a joint effort between both because it is an economic development situation too.”

Condon motioned to amend the amount requested, and the council approved $37,500.

Veterinarian Dr. Lisa van Reenen and manager Belinda Copsey of Mexia Veterinary Clinic, formerly Bennett Veterinary Hospital, are looking to raise $2,609.94 to cover the cost of rabies vaccinations for two technicians.

Rabies is an endemic problem in Texas, especially in rural counties where wildlife is more prevalent and the leading distributor of the virus.

There isn’t any government assistance for these vaccines, she said. Because the clinic provides rabies quarantining for Mexia, Groesbeck and other cities in the county, any help from these entities is appreciated.

The request was tabled until the clinic could get more information from potential donors. The council is willing to provide a donation, with the expectation that it would be a joint effort with the county and the City of Groesbeck.

Interim City Manager Christi Shivers said the sewer cleaner machine is 13 years old. Repairs are expensive and could soon get to the point it is non-repairable.

“This piece of machine is used every single day. Monday through Sunday, we’ll use it on average six times a day. Our busiest time is from November to March. We may use it up to 12 times a day. The machine is old. We’ve had a lot of wear and tear on the machine,” Public Works director Steven Rodriguez said.

The council approved the purchase of a new trailer- mounted sewer cleaner from Kinloch Equipment and Supply for about $85,000.

The council approved a deed to TxDOT for a closed portion of North Pressler Street for the U.S. Highway 84 East expansion project.

There was a public hearing to discuss an application to the Texas General Land Office for Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds for the Resilient Communities Program.

The RCP funds the development, adoption and implementation of resilient building codes, flood damage prevention ordinances, zoning ordinances, comprehensive plans, land use and public service activities.

The grant allows the City of Mexia to request up to $300,000 in funds.

“It’s good because it’s first-come, first-served, and you’re probably gonna get at least $150,000 up to $300,000,” said Dorthy Jackson, Heart of Texas Council of Governments Regional and Economic Development manager. “I’m sure they go by population. I talked to them about a much smaller city of about 1,500, and they’re up to $100,000. This is a good thing. There’s no match.”

Jeff Looney, Mexia Economic Development Corporation interim executive director, gave an update on grant opportunities.

“We’ve got a lot in the works,” Looney said. “Free money is hard to pass up, especially in these hard times.”

The council approved a bid for the Brickyard Road Water Line Extension Phase 2. The construction of this project is about 14,000 linear feet of a 4-inch water line.

Shivers, in her city manager’s report, said Mexia would host an animal- adoption event March 4; Beall’s Outlet’s opening date is Feb. 27; and Tejas Urgent Care compleed its remodel and is open.

“I hope and expect that the council/city will be able to continue with growth and improvements for the citizens of Mexia,” Shivers said.