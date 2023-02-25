Inspirational endeavor

Limestone County Master Gardeners is partnering with The Massey Foundation to create a half-acre garden known as Inspiration Gardens.

The garden is located at Springfield Hall event center, between Groesbeck and Mexia, off Highway 14 at the Old Fort Parker Road cutoff (Park Road 35).

The partnership and planning for the gardens have been months in the making, and Master Gardeners are thrilled to announce this project. Once completed, these gardens will bring extensive and diverse educational opportunities to Limestone County citizens of all ages.

The Texas Master Gardener Program is coordinated through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and county AgriLife Extension Offices across the state. The mission of all Master Gardener chapters is to provide horticulture education to their respective counties. Master Gardeners are trained volunteers committed to education and community service. In recent years, Limestone County Master Gardeners have fulfilled this mission through interactive programs in area elementary schools; at Christmas at the Fort; with our senior citizens at local nursing homes; and in presentations to community groups. However, until now, our educational impact has been constrained by logistics, site limitations and growing space.

“We are excited about the partnership with the Massey Foundation and the horticulture-related learning we hope to bring to Limestone County’s children and adults through these gardens,” said Linda Vall, LCMGA president.

Once completed, Inspiration Gardens will provide access for indoor and outdoor instructional areas for teaching large and small groups of children and adults. A large children’s garden will be a prominent feature of Inspiration Gardens. Meandering pathways will also provide access to specialty gardens designed to teach about Texas natives, growing roses, vegetable gardening and attracting butterflies.

There will also be a prayer/meditation garden to provide respite from a sometimes-chaotic world. Additionally, the gardens will include “ever-changing “ beds to diversify the look and educational focus for those areas. The long-term plan is to also create a rainwater collection system at Inspiration Gardens to water the gardens and demonstrate water conservation strategies for residents.

Preliminary work on the infrastructure for Inspiration Gardens is already underway. An irrigation system is being planned; a storage shed is being constructed; trees have been planted; and negotiations have begun for the pathways laid throughout the gardens.

The initial start-up for this project is made possible through the Massey Foundation and its affiliates, who provide long-term use of the land and storage facility; money saved and set aside by Limestone County Master Gardeners; and donations from community members. Master Gardeners will provide project planning and labor for Inspiration Gardens. The Limestone County Master Gardeners are asking the community to join them in the Inspiration Gardens vision and provide the help needed to make this dream a reality. To get involved in the project, contact Carolyn Hughes, LCMG vice president, at 254-644-1990 to get involved.