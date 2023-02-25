Area chambers to be involved in Business Summit next week; invite others to attend

The Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce and the Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce will participate in the 2023 Annual Business Summit sponsored by Navarro College.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Cook Center at Navarro College, Corsicana campus. This event, conducted by the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today’s business challenges.

The event costs $75 for chamber members, $99 for non-members and $20 for students with a valid ID. If someone would like to attend just the Active Shooter 2-hour class, the cost is $50.

People can register to attend at https:// corsicana.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/ register/6094.

The Business Summit is a full day of seminars, roundtables, interactive sessions and outstanding keynote speakers. Some topics include working with colleges, soft skills, generational differences, Texas Workforce programs, active shooters, etc.

The event will include several local speakers like Navarro, Groesbeck, Waxahachie, Mexia and Tyler. Kevin Johnson, Co-Founder of Express Pros Training, will be the keynote speaker during the lunch hour.

This is a great training opportunity if people will sign-up and attend, said Traci LaFoy, Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“I am so excited for the Mexia Area Chamber of Commerce to be involved with the 2023 Business Summit,” LaFoy said. “We attended last year and were honored to participate this year.”

This event provides an excellent opportunity to network, stay updated on business practices and share with new and seasoned professionals.

“I will be on the panel for one of the afternoon sessions so that people can learn more about what chambers do and can do for their business,” LaFoy said. “I will do this alongside some other great area chamber folks.”

For more information about the event, call the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber at 903-874-4731 or go on the chamber website at http://www.corsicana . org/events/details/2023-business-summit- 6094.