South Amboy, NJ
TAPinto.net

Last Call: ANCHOR Tax Relief Program Paying $450 in Tax Relief to Eligible Renters in Sayreville and South Amboy

By John Mooney,

6 days ago

SAYREVILLE/SOUTH AMBOY -- Residents of Sayreville and South Amboy who rent their homes are eligible for $450 in property tax relief under the ANCHOR Program.

Tenants and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit was covered by a PILOT agreement can now apply for the ANCHOR benefit. Eligible applicants will receive a $450 payment this spring.

To be eligible for this year's benefit, you must have occupied your primary residence on October 1st, 2019. You must also file (or be exempt from) NJ income taxes. The deadline for filing is Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

For more information about this program, click here.

