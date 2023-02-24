Open in App
Jordyn Woods Is Our Style Muse In A Yellow Dress

By Sharde Gillam,

7 days ago

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram this week to show off her killer curves and style in a stunning yellow dress and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet shared a gorgeous photo dump of herself rocking a vibrant yellow dress that fit her like a glove. The wrap-like dress featured a sheer midriff and cleavage along with ruffled detailing at the skirt to give the look and extra flair, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She accessorized the look with a yellow, square shaped purse, gold sandals and minimal jewelry as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a cute blunt shoulder length bob that was parted over to one side to show off her stunning face.“Imitated by many but still the one
, she captioned the stunning photo set. Check out the fashionable look below.
Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this gorgeous look on the model and entrepreneur as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “ Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis always looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s recent say?

