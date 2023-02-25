YAHOO!

Child rape charges against Slatington man held for county court By Frank Andruscavage, RepublicanHerald, Pottsville, Pa., 8 days ago

By Frank Andruscavage, RepublicanHerald, Pottsville, Pa., 8 days ago

Feb. 24—ORWIGSBURG — A Slatington man charged with raping a young girl in two communities will have to answer to charges against him in Schuylkill ...