Change location
See more from this location?
Oregon State
oregoncitizenslobby.org
HB 3159 increases lodging tax
By dbleiler,8 days ago
By dbleiler,8 days ago
Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/HB3159. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Committees/HALNRW/Overview. This bill doubles the state transient lodging tax. A tax of [1.5] 3 percent is imposed on...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0