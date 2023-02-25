Open in App
Thornton, IL
thelansingjournal.com

General Fund and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund approvals called into question at Thornton Township meeting

By Quinton R. Arthur,

7 days ago
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (February 24, 2023) – The Thornton Township Board met on Tuesday, February 21. The township’s General Fund and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund...
