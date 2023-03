ewrestlingnews.com

WWE News – Roman Reigns Advertised For RAW, News On Victoria, Carlito & Others By Saptarshi Sinha, 7 days ago

By Saptarshi Sinha, 7 days ago

Roman Reigns will be appearing on Monday Night RAW next month in the build to WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief is currently advertised for the ...