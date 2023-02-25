Open in App
Jersey City, NJ
See more from this location?
njcugothicknights.com

Tlatelpa Sets Men's Indoor 3,000m Record, Sabaya Jumps to Seventh All-Time in 800m Rankings

By New Jersey City University Athletics,

8 days ago
STATEN ISLAND — The New Jersey City University men's and women's track and field programs sent a small contingent of competitors back to the Ocean...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jersey City, NJ newsLocal Jersey City, NJ
Track & Field Contingent Competes at AARTFC Championships
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
ALL-AMERICAN: Henry Secures Top-Eight Placement at 123 on Day 1 of NCWWC Nationals
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy