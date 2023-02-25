Jersey City
Change location
See more from this location?
Jersey City, NJ
njcugothicknights.com
Tlatelpa Sets Men's Indoor 3,000m Record, Sabaya Jumps to Seventh All-Time in 800m Rankings
By New Jersey City University Athletics,8 days ago
By New Jersey City University Athletics,8 days ago
STATEN ISLAND — The New Jersey City University men's and women's track and field programs sent a small contingent of competitors back to the Ocean...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0