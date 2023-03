foxwilmington.com

US Olympic rower Patricia Spratlen Etem calls Biden administration’s proposed Title IX changes ‘awful threat’ By Fox Wilmington, 7 days ago

By Fox Wilmington, 7 days ago

Patricia Spratlen Etem, a former member of the U.S. Olympic Rowing team in 1980 and 1984, was not an athlete growing up. In fact, it ...