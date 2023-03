wrti.org

A conversation with Davóne Tines, before his 'Recital No. 1: MASS' By WRTI Your ClassicalJazz Source, 7 days ago

By WRTI Your ClassicalJazz Source, 7 days ago

Davóne Tines has more than a casual interest in ritual, as a means and a medium. An operatic bass-baritone of spectacular renown in the realm ...