tennismajors.com

Merida Open: Giorgi double bagels Stephens to reach semi-finals By Haresh Ramchandani, 6 days ago

By Haresh Ramchandani, 6 days ago

Italy’s Camila Giorgi dished out a double bagel to former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, the No 2 seed, to move into the semi-finals of ...