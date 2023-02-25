Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match

Liverpool are back on Premier League duty this weekend as they look for a crucial reaction away at Crystal Palace.

The Reds' Champions League campaign is hanging by a thread after their 5-2 Anfield defeat to Real Madrid in midweek and they face an ongoing battle to finish inside the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have improved their domestic form of late, with seven points from their last four league games, but they face a real test against draw specialists Palace at Selhurst Park.

Here's all the key information on the match including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels, lineups and betting odds.

What time is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kick off?

This Premier League match kicks off at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 25 at 7:45 p.m. local time.

Here's how that time translates across some of the major territories:

Date Kickoff time USA Sat, Feb. 25 14:45 ET Canada Sat, Feb. 25 14:45 ET UK Sat, Feb. 25 19:45 GMT Australia Sun, Feb. 26 06:45 AEDT India Sun, Feb. 26 01:15 IST Hong Kong Sun, Feb. 26 03:45 HKT Malaysia Sun, Feb. 26 03:45 MYT Singapore Sun, Feb. 26 03:45 SGT New Zealand Sun, Feb. 26 08:45 NZDT

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel

Here's how to watch all of the action from this match in some of the major territories:

TV channel Streaming USA — Peacock Canada — fuboTV Canada UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Sky GO Australia — Optus Sport New Zealand Sky Sport Premier League Sky Sport NOW India — Jio TV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong Now Premier League TV (Ch. 620-621) now TV Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3 Astro GO, sooka Singapore — StarHub TV+

UK: This match will be broadcast live in the UK via Sky Sports' TV and streaming services.

USA: This match streams on the Peacock platform for subscribers in both English and Spanish.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via fuboTV in Canada .

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport .

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool lineups

Patrick Vieira goes with an unchanged lineup from the side that drew 1-1 with Brentford last weekend.

That means Palace are still without star man Wilfried Zaha , while the likes of Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard will hope to contribute from the bench.

Crystal Palace starting XI (4-2-3-1) : Guaita (GK) — Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell — Lokonga, Doucoure — Olise, Ayew, Schlupp — Mateta

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, McArthur, Hughes, Milivojevic, Eze, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada

Darwin Nunez is still feeling pain from the shoulder injury that threatened his participation against Real Madrid and so misses out here.

That means a recall for Diogo Jota , while Joel Matip also comes back in with Joe Gomez having sustained a muscle strain in midweek.

James Milner and Naby Keita benefit from a bid to freshen things up in central midfield.

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3) : Alisson (GK) — Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson — Henderson, Milner, Keita — Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher (GK), Fabinho, Firmino, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Jones, Elliott, Williams

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, odds

Palace have dug in for Vieira in recent weeks with four draws in a row as the Frenchman faces growing pressure on his job at Selhurst Park this month, but they will be wary of a wounded Liverpool.

Despite their struggles, the Reds do have a very strong record at Selhurst Park, with seven straight Premier League wins there.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 1-0