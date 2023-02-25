Tillamook County Development Committee meeting to host expert on mass timber

Tillamook County’s Development Committee will be hosting an industry expert to talk about mass timber on February 27.

The relatively new building material has economic, ecological and seismic benefits over existing materials for coastal building.

The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the main conference room at the Port of Tillamook Bay’s main conference room located at 4000 Blimp Boulevard. There is also a virtual option.

The Tillamook County Building Official will also be in attendance to discuss local development challenges and the way the material can help to address those.