Nashville, TN
Davidson County Source

Your Guide to Parking at Nissan Stadium

By Donna Vissman,

7 days ago
photo by Jim Wood

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans, however, there are other events at the stadium.

Nissan Stadium is located at 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213.

Before heading out to Nissan Stadium, here’s where you can park.

1Nissan Stadium

1 Titans Way, Nashville

There is parking on-site at Nissan Stadium that must be purchased ahead of time to use. When purchasing your ticket to the next event, you can also add parking.

2Music City Center

201 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

There is ample parking at Music City Center, you can walk across the pedestrian bridge that takes you to Nissan Stadium.

3Nashville City Courthouse Garage

101 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

Find the entrance to this garage on James Robertson Parkway, the elevators will take you to the street level at Nashville City Courthouse, the site of Live on the Green if you have visited that festival. It’s a short walk to Nissan Stadium.

4Pinnacle Parking

150 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

Pinnacle Parking garage is just a short walk to the pedestrian bridge that takes you to Nissan Stadium.

