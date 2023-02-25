Open in App
Charlotte, NC
NFL Network analyst wants to see Panthers sign Jimmy Garoppolo

By Anthony Rizzuti,

7 days ago
Before settling on Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers—seemingly time and time again—were linked to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last offseason. That union, of course, did not materialize.

But does this potential pairing have new life this time around?

On a recent episode of NFL Total Access, analysts Michael Robinson and Steve Smith Sr. (hey, we know that guy!) played a game of “Jersey Swap” with the NFC South’s quarterbacks. When Carolina’s turn came up, Robinson swapped out soon-to-be free agent Sam Darnold for the soon-to-be free agent in Garoppolo.

“And I think they’re gonna make a change,” Robinson said. “Jimmy G—what’s happenin’, big dog? Young roster, great coaching staff—new coaching staff. Frank Reich, a guy that understands how to work with quarterbacks. You just gotta stay healthy, Jimmy G.

“And I just hope Frank Reich is not anywhere in that building banging the table for Carson Wentz. I just hope that’s not happening, Frank. I hope you’re listening.”

Garoppolo, in place of an injured Trey Lance, repped himself rather well in 2022. He led the 49ers to seven wins over 10 starts, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The 31-year-old, however, would also succumb to a season-ending injury. A broken foot sustained in San Francisco’s Week 13 tilt ended his campaign and marked the second major injury for Garoppolo in as many years.

But, will the Panthers want to take yet another roll on a discarded quarterback? Plus, will they even be eager to create the cash required to roster what may reportedly be a pretty pricey contract for the oft-injured veteran?

