KHQ Right Now

State basketball: Gonzaga Prep falls to Federal Way in protected 4A first-round game; Freeman boys, girls sweep in 1A By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review, 6 days ago

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review, 6 days ago

Gonzaga Prep, the Greater Spokane League 4A top seed and District 8 champion, drew the No. 5 seed in the State 4A bracket and faced ...