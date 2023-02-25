Federal Way
State basketball: Gonzaga Prep falls to Federal Way in protected 4A first-round game; Freeman boys, girls sweep in 1A
By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review,6 days ago
Gonzaga Prep, the Greater Spokane League 4A top seed and District 8 champion, drew the No. 5 seed in the State 4A bracket and faced...
