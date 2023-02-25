Lady Knights Get First Region Tourney Win Since 2017-18

AFTON — As usual, the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights put most of their roster in the scoring column en route to a 65-40 win over the Union County Patriots in the Region 1-2A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

The region tournament win is the first for Chuckey-Doak (18-14) since defeating Sullivan South and Sullivan Central in the Region 1-2A tournament in 2017-18.

Hayleigh Taylor led Chuckey-Doak with 14 points. Faith Yokley had 11, Kennedy Brown had 10, Adyson Ripley had eight, Taliah Johnson and Bri Lowe each had six, Courtnee Jones had five, Tavyn Southerland had three and Saniah Atchison had two.

Chuckey-Doak led 19-6 after one quarter and 32-16 at halftime.

The Lady Knights' scoring in the half was spread pretty much evenly. Lowe, Taylor and Yokley each had six points; Kennedy Brown had five, including a 3-pointer; Ripley had four; Jones had a 3-pointer; and Atchison had two.

In the third quarter, Yokley scored five points and Johnson had four to help Chuckey-Doak to a 46-30 lead.

Taylor scored six of her 14 in the fourth quarter.

Chuckey-Doak will face Gatlinburg-Pittman – a 69-24 winner over Happy Valley in another quarterfinal – in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at David Crockett High School.

Gatlinburg-Pittman is 25-5, including a 52-47 win over Alcoa in the District 2-2A championship game on Monday.