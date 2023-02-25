Michigan student, 17, killed by 14 and 13-year-old in carjacking after he offered them a ride

A 17-year-old honor student was killed by a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old after he offered the suspects a ride home from a birthday party.

Jack Snyder was found lying next to his car at around 12:10 a.m. the morning of January 17 in Battle Creek, Michigan after he was shot after an attempted carjacking, according to police.

EMTs and medical personal tried to revive the 17-year-old in subzero temparatures but Snyder was declared dead at the scene.

On the 19th, Justice Chimner, a 14-year-old boy was arrested, while a 13-year-old turned himself in in connection with the killing.

Police recovered a gun at the scene of the crime but could not say which boy had fired.

Battle Creek Police Sergeant Jeff Case said in a press conference earlier this week that Snyder's desire to help led to his death.

'The victim was trying to be a good Samaritan by giving them a ride with the cold temperatures. I do know that he resisted the carjacking. So again, he was trying to help out but wasn't just going to give over the car,' Case said.

Chimner was charged Friday with felony murder, carjacking and two weapons-related violations, according to Fox 17 . He is being charged as an adult and faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

The 13-year-old who turned himself in has already been charged with murder.

The suspects had no known connection to Snyder. Case said that they 'have dealt with them before' but wouldn't confirm any criminal history.

Snyder's family commended local authorities 'for bringing this to a quick resolution,' according to WOOD-TV .

Teachers held a vigil procession in honor of Snyder earlier this week.

A funeral was held earlier Friday for Snyder, who was described as a 'well-rounded student athlete' who played varsity soccer, according to his obituary .

Snyder was in the school's National Honor Society and enrolled in an EMT program via a local community college.

'Jack had a zest for life and made the world a better place with his care and love for everyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends.'

'On behalf of my family and I, we want to thank every single person that has reached out and came to see us,' his sister Meadow wrote in a Facebook post.

'I’ve heard from people that I haven’t seen or heard from in years and it shows how much support we have during this never ending nightmare. My Brother was 17. He was supposed to graduate this year and these monsters took his future away from him. He was the smartest out of all of us. He was gonna leave this shitty place. He had the biggest heart, he cared so much for others.'

others. They took our brother away from us. It doesn’t seem real, it’s all fake news. I miss him so much.

Multiple hashtags, including #JusticeforJack and a soccer tournament has been planned in his honor, with proceeds going to the family.