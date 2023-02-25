Delphi murders update as cops slammed for keeping people ‘in the dark’ about the case
By Joseph Michalitsianos,
6 days ago
COPS who investigated the Delphi murders have come under fire for keeping the public "in the dark" about the arrest of the suspected killer.
The bodies of young teens Abby Williams and Libby German were found on February 14, 2017.
Five years and a huge police investigation later, and Richard Allen was arrested on suspicion of their murders in October 2022.
But Indiana State Police have now faced criticism after they were accused of refusing reporters' requests for information about the arrest, and holding back crucial details until their press conference days later.
Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt told Fox 59: "Simply put, the law enforcement agencies at play could have anticipated an onslaught of requests for the arrest information and prepared accordingly instead of keeping the public in the dark."
Reporter Ron Wilkins filed a complaint about the department's handling of Allen's arrest and detainment in November.
According to that complaint, Wilkins asked for information about the arrest on October 28, when police detained Allen.
But Indiana State Police denied his request on October 29, and then announced the arrest publicly on October 31.
The police argued the denial was “under the direction” of the county prosecutor and judge who sealed court records and issued a gag order.
But Britt argued that the police's daily arrest log is not a judicial record and so would not have been covered by the order.
"This office remains convinced that much of the consternation regarding public access in this case is much of the government’s own doing," Britt said in a statement.
The bodies of Libby and Abby were discovered on February 14, 2017, along an abandoned railroad in Delphi, Indiana.
The case had gone unsolved for years, with no leads or suspects charged with the murders of the eighth graders.
