Delphi, IN
The US Sun

Delphi murders update as cops slammed for keeping people ‘in the dark’ about the case

By Joseph Michalitsianos,

6 days ago

COPS who investigated the Delphi murders have come under fire for keeping the public "in the dark" about the arrest of the suspected killer.

The bodies of young teens Abby Williams and Libby German were found on February 14, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xmVg_0kzN8wdm00
Abby Williams and Libby German, who were killed in 2017, had been playing near an abandoned railroad when they were murdered Credit: Provided by Kelsi German
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmC0z_0kzN8wdm00
Richard Allen, a nearby pharmacy technician, was arrested in connection with the murders, which had stumped investigators and the public alike Credit: Twitter/libertyg_sister

Five years and a huge police investigation later, and Richard Allen was arrested on suspicion of their murders in October 2022.

But Indiana State Police have now faced criticism after they were accused of refusing reporters' requests for information about the arrest, and holding back crucial details until their press conference days later.

Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt told Fox 59: "Simply put, the law enforcement agencies at play could have anticipated an onslaught of requests for the arrest information and prepared accordingly instead of keeping the public in the dark."

Reporter Ron Wilkins filed a complaint about the department's handling of Allen's arrest and detainment in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7AUM_0kzN8wdm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeBTq_0kzN8wdm00

According to that complaint, Wilkins asked for information about the arrest on October 28, when police detained Allen.

But Indiana State Police denied his request on October 29, and then announced the arrest publicly on October 31.

The police argued the denial was “under the direction” of the county prosecutor and judge who sealed court records and issued a gag order.

But Britt argued that the police's daily arrest log is not a judicial record and so would not have been covered by the order.

"This office remains convinced that much of the consternation regarding public access in this case is much of the government’s own doing," Britt said in a statement.

The bodies of Libby and Abby were discovered on February 14, 2017, along an abandoned railroad in Delphi, Indiana.

The case had gone unsolved for years, with no leads or suspects charged with the murders of the eighth graders.

Allen, a married father and pharmacy technician at a local CVS store in the heart of the town, was arrested on October 26, 2022, and charged with the murders of the two best friends.

Investigators have released limited information about the evidence that led to his arrest, only that a bullet found near the victims' bodies cycled through Allen’s gun.

Allen voluntarily went to the Indiana State Police post to speak to authorities about the recovered bullet, court docs say.

Police claim the suspect failed to explain why a bullet from his gun was at the crime scene, saying he "never allowed anyone to use or borrow" his firearm.

One key piece of evidence that the police had previously released to the public was an audio recording from a video on Libby's phone.

In the recording, a man is heard saying: "Down the hill."

Authorities also gave a picture of the man wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Allen's arrest affidavit revealed that when the man approached the girls, one of the victims mentions the word "gun."

Close to the end of the video, the man is seen and heard telling Libby and Abby: "Guys, down the hill."

Once the girls begin to go down the hill, the video ends.

Investigators believe that Allen is the unidentified man in Libby's video and in the sketches released by the police throughout the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8n4i_0kzN8wdm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufvVa_0kzN8wdm00

Allen has denied involvement in the girls' deaths, pleading not guilty to two counts of murder.

He is being held without bail at the Indiana Department of Correction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1Rmg_0kzN8wdm00
Indiana State Police have been questioned over their response to the case, and the allegations of keeping the public in the dark regarding information about Allen's connection Credit: ABC 30
