Saturday essay: Ohio lawmakers must step in to halt wrongful co-pays

When corporations are able to take advantage of people because of loopholes in the law, it is the duty of our state government to step in.

This is especially true when the health of Ohioans is at risk.

A couple of years ago, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers began to manipulate the health-care system by labeling specialty medicines used to treat complex and chronic illnesses as “nonessential,” even when there were no generic alternatives.

Most specialty medications are used to treat cancer, but more recently the category includes more modern treatments for everything from asthma to cystic fibrosis, rheumatoid arthritis to hemophilia. Because these medications are newer and used to treat longer-lasting diseases, they tend to cost more than nonspecialty medicines. But co-pay assistance programs set up by charities, patient advocacy groups, and even drug manufacturers made these medicines accessible and affordable — until co-pay accumulator programs came on the scene.

Co-pay accumulators are a few lines of language tucked into the fine print of health-care plans. They allow insurers and PBMs to stop counting co-pay assistance for “nonessential” treatments toward deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.

Why does that matter?

Because it means that chronically ill patients who had been relying on assistance to help afford their drugs are now alone in paying up more money for their medications each month and are responsible for covering up to $9,100 in health-care costs out of pocket each year before insurance kicks in. That’s well beyond what most of us could afford.

Making matters worse, most people don’t know their health plan has a co-pay accumulator program until they get hit with an unexpected bill showing that they owe money after they thought they had satisfied their out-of-pocket maximum.

That’s because insurers and PBMs still take co-pay assistance from charities and manufacturers, they just use it to maximize their own profits as opposed to letting it assist patients.

So, we’ve unintentionally allowed insurers and PBMs to create a system where those suffering from manageable, treatable, and even curable chronic disease are being exploited.

The first step toward any solution is recognizing the problem. Our General Assembly acknowledged the issue and took an important step toward putting an end to it last year.

I was the co-sponsor of a bill in the Ohio House of Representatives aimed at protecting patients by closing the loophole that allows insurers and PBMs to take advantage of co-pay assistance programs. The legislation passed the House with unanimous, bipartisan support, but it failed to advance through the Senate.

As of last month, I am now in the State Senate, representing Lucas County, including Toledo. I remain a passionate advocate of this bill and am fully committed to working to ensure its passage in the General Assembly.

No one should have to choose between life-saving medication and grocery bills or life’s other necessities. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening.

By passing legislation to ban co-pay accumulator programs, we will help bring economic security, fairness, and improved health outcomes to patients and families in Ohio.

Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson represents Ohio’s 11th Senate District, which includes Toledo. She has previously served in the Ohio House of Representatives and as the mayor of Toledo .