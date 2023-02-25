Letters to the Editor: Time is now for adept finance chief for city of Toledo

According to Cold War Secretary of State John Foster Dulles: “[t]he measure of success is not whether you have a tough problem to deal with, but whether it’s the same problem you had last year.”

Many of the tough budgetary problems I identified last year are the same problems with the city of Toledo’s 2023 budget.

The overarching theme is that the administration of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz continues to lack any long-term financial plan. For example, last year, I criticized the budget for assuming that inflation would be zero in 2022. It was 6.5 percent.

Once again, the administration’s 2023 budget assumes that inflation will be zero. We already know that inflation was not zero in January. Unless we experience deflation this year (a phenomenon that has only occurred twice in the past 60 years), inflation cannot be zero in 2023.

Also, the general fund has a growing structural deficit. A structural deficit just means spending more than you take in.

So how are expenses covered? Well, in 2023, the budget uses a) almost $8 million from the rainy day fund; b) one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act’s funds of $20 million; and c) $18 million transfer from Capital Improvement Funds. For three years, I have highlighted my concern for the long-term pain this continued deficit spending will create.

In 2023, the administration finally acknowledged that a structural deficit exists. The Deputy Mayor floated the idea that economic growth will solve the problem.

Simple math shows that Toledo would need over $800 million of new income at our current 2.5 percent tax rate to generate $20 million dollars of new revenue. At Toledo’s median salary of $38,000, more than 21,000 new jobs would need to be created.

That’s almost as many jobs as Toledo’s two top employers combined. Since this type of job growth is rare and since Toledo cannot legally operate with a real deficit, our likely future involves cutting services, raising taxes, or both. These outcomes are undesirable and avoidable.

Toledo should not continue to ignore the “tough problem” with its budget. To solve the structural deficit, accurate financial information needs to be produced.

Being the only CPA on council right now feels like being a skunk at the garden party. I know that Mayor Kapszukiewicz takes my criticisms personally and thinks of me as adversarial for its own sake. I bear him no ill will. But I do not believe that Council receives accurate financial information substantiated by budgetary best practices. Until this transparency occurs, it’s hard to offer solutions when everyone else is denying there’s a problem.

All of these issues just underscore the importance of the need for the city to have a permanent director of finance. No one within the Administration appears to be willing to push back on the mayor’s farcical budget numbers.

A competent finance director — preferably a CPA — would not have allowed these budgets to pass in their current forms. Unfortunately, Toledo will have been without a permanent finance director for three years in May. Without an adept finance director, it is easy for the mayor to scapegoat me and encourage council members to bury their heads in the sand.

The city needs a finance director now. The city needs to address the structural deficit now. The city needs a reserve policy to protect the rainy day fund now.

The structural deficit will become almost impossible to hide around 2025, just as Mayor Kapszukiewicz is finishing the last year of his second term. This year’s budget, once again, kicks the can down the road. Toledo has plenty of serious challenges. We need to start dealing with this tough budget problem now, so that we can tackle different problems next year.

Katie Moline is an at-large Member of Toledo City Council and Certified Public Accountant.

